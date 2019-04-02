Time to apply for a Campbell River Rotary bursary

The deadline for a hard copy to be completed is June 15

The Rotary Club of Campbell River has $1,000 bursaries available for Campbell River students.

Awarded on the basis of good academic performance but more importantly on the basis of need, you can download an application form from the club’s website: www.campbellriverrotary.org under “club business” and “public documents”. Alternatively, a copy can be picked up at Above Shore Dental Clinic, 97 South Island Highway. The deadline for a hard copy to be completed is June 15.

Any person that has graduated from a secondary school in Campbell River is eligible to apply, no matter when they graduated, as long as they are hoping to continue their education.

The applicant can be hoping to attend any educational institution and they can be entering any year in their studies. Previous bursary recipients are eligible to reapply as well.