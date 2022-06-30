Timberline Secondary School graduates celebrated at Strathcona Gardens

A graduate of Timberline Secondary School receives his diploma. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Graduates of Timberline Secondary School celebrated on Wednesday in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror This was the first grad class to have a traditional ceremony since the pandemic. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Timberline Secondary graduates had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday night. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Graduates listen as principal Laird Ruehlen gives words of congratulations. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The evening was hosted by Christine Middleton and Laird Ruehlen. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Laverne Henderson gave a blessing at the beginning of the event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Congratulations graduates! Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Timberline Secondary School graduates had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday night.

The grad class at Timberline Secondary School walked across the stage on Wednesday, marking the end of 13 years of school and the beginning of the rest of their lives. The students were the first to have a relatively normal graduation since the pandemic started back when they were in grade 9.

After opening remarks by Laird Ruehlen and Christine Middleton, the class entered the room. Laverne Henderson gave a traditional blessing, and the graduates walked across the stage, flipping their tassels from right to left, signifying their accomplishment.

