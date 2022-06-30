Timberline Secondary School graduates celebrated at Strathcona Gardens

Timberline Secondary School graduates had a lot to celebrate on Wednesday night.
The grad class at Timberline Secondary School walked across the stage on Wednesday, marking the end of 13 years of school and the beginning of the rest of their lives. The students were the first to have a relatively normal graduation since the pandemic started back when they were in grade 9.
After opening remarks by Laird Ruehlen and Christine Middleton, the class entered the room. Laverne Henderson gave a traditional blessing, and the graduates walked across the stage, flipping their tassels from right to left, signifying their accomplishment.
