Wednesday, June 5 was Tim Hortons Camp Day when members of community organizations help serve up coffee and greet customers. Proceeds go to support kids’ trips to wilderness camps. At the Merecroft restaurant, Insp. Jeff Preston of the RCMP joins manager Tom Hergt (left), Daysia Isedahl, assistant manager Salve Libanao, Valerie Delaney and the rest of the staff for a good cause. Photo by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

Tim Hortons fundraiser in Campbell River sends kids to camp

Six local youth to attend a 10-day wilderness camp because of annual Camp Day campaign

Wednesday was Camp Day once again at Tim Hortons locations.

Staff at the downtown, Merecroft and Willow Point locations were joined by members of community organizations volunteering their time during the morning to serve up coffee and greet customers. Those taking part included: St. John Ambulance, the Campbell River Fire Department, the Ministry of Forests, the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Mayor Andy Adams and members of city council.

All proceeds from coffee sold go to the Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation, which supports childrens’ camps across the country. This year, six local kids will be able to attend the camps because of these fundraising efforts. They will be going to a 10-day wilderness adventure camp at the Tim Hortons Children’s Ranch in Kananaskis, Alta. There are seven camps across North America, and the foundation covers costs for families.

Camp Day is the biggest annual fundraiser for the foundation. Over the past four decades, it has helped more than 275,000 kids facing disadvantaged circumstances between the ages of 12 and 16 attend the camps. There they learn life skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility as a way to empower themselves. People can also donate to Camp Day online at timscampday.ca.

