Tidemark Theatre Society to hold AGM

The Zephyr Choir, a part of the Campbell River Children’s Choir, opened the music night of the Tidemark’s 30th anniversary celebrations last fall. File photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

All members are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting for the Tidemark Theatre Society to be held on Monday, Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Tidemark Theatre.

The Tidemark Theatre Society is a local not-for-profit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. The Tidemark Theatre Society has a membership base of over 300 members and there are over 70 volunteers that regularly assist with the performances.

The mandate of the Tidemark Theatre Society is to be a nationally recognized centre for the arts that contributes culturally, economically and socially to our community. The organization strives to build and enrich our community by providing a variety of quality arts and cultural experiences and to encourage imagination, innovation, and originality in our support of the performing arts.

Coffee and tea will be served for those in attendance.