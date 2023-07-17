Three local organizations benefit from annual Campbell River Poker Run

The 2013 Campbell River Poker Run raised just over $6,000 and was split three ways with CR Search and Rescue, Zander Mini Animal Farm Society and CR Hospital Foundation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe 2013 Campbell River Poker Run raised just over $6,000 and was split three ways with CR Search and Rescue, Zander Mini Animal Farm Society and CR Hospital Foundation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The 2013 Campbell River Poker Run raised just over $6,000 and was split three ways with CR Search and Rescue, Zander Mini Animal Farm Society and CR Hospital Foundation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe 2013 Campbell River Poker Run raised just over $6,000 and was split three ways with CR Search and Rescue, Zander Mini Animal Farm Society and CR Hospital Foundation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
The 2013 Campbell River Poker Run raised just over $6,000 and was split three ways with CR Search and Rescue, Zander Mini Animal Farm Society and CR Hospital Foundation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River MirrorThe 2013 Campbell River Poker Run raised just over $6,000 and was split three ways with CR Search and Rescue, Zander Mini Animal Farm Society and CR Hospital Foundation. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Eagle Riders once again hosted the annual Campbell River Poker Run on June 25.

Over 200 motorcyclists, some coming from as far away as Lethbridge, Alberta, participated in this event to raise money for three local organizations: the Campbell River Search and Rescue Society, the Campbell River Hospital Foundation and, new this year, the Zander Mini Animal Farm Society.

With the help of sponsors and local businesses who contributed generously, the Poker Run was able to raise just over $6,000 which was shared by the three recipient organizations. A dedicated group of volunteers also helped make the event a success.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?
Next story
Campbellton Neighbourhood Association dedicates Beaver floatplane

Just Posted

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Google
QUADRA REPORT: Impaired driver gets three-day driving prohibition

The de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver aircraft will welcome visitors to Campbell River as they drive into town off of Island Highway. A dedication ceremony for the plane was held at Beaver Landing on July 14. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbellton Neighbourhood Association dedicates Beaver floatplane

Mount Kitchener, outside of Sayward, was the site of a search and rescue effort by Campbell River Search and Rescue Sunday evening. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue Society/Facebook
Province announces $6 million in Search and Rescue funding

The Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness has created a “How Can I Help” guide. File photo
Campbell River Coalition to End Homelessness releases ‘What Can I Do’ guide