Three local organizations benefit from annual Campbell River Poker Run

The Campbell River Eagle Riders once again hosted the annual Campbell River Poker Run on June 25.

Over 200 motorcyclists, some coming from as far away as Lethbridge, Alberta, participated in this event to raise money for three local organizations: the Campbell River Search and Rescue Society, the Campbell River Hospital Foundation and, new this year, the Zander Mini Animal Farm Society.

With the help of sponsors and local businesses who contributed generously, the Poker Run was able to raise just over $6,000 which was shared by the three recipient organizations. A dedicated group of volunteers also helped make the event a success.

