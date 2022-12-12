Third annual Santa Run takes over Sea Walk Sunday morning in Campbell River

Donations were taken for Cameryn’s Cause for the 5k event

The third annual Santa Run 5k took over the Rotary Sea Walk Sunday Morning. Pictured here (left to right) are participants Jayne Whyte, Dianne White, Nancy Johnston, Jackie Day, Sandy Berkenstock, Sehleeah Schevers, Katherine Naylor. donations were made to local charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

If you managed to see a group of Santa Claus dressed individuals running down the Sea Walk on Sunday Morning..You weren’t dreaming, or going crazy.

Staged for the third year, The Santa Run 5k was held along the walkways in town Dec. 11. It started on the north end of Frank James Park, heading down the pathway to Rotary Beach Park and Back.

Of course, you had to dress up in your best Yuletide outfit a la Kris Kringle…which made for an interesting eye opening experience if you were able to catch it.

“We almost weren’t going to do it this year,” said event organizer Jane Whyte. “But I kept hearing from people asking if we were. Thus, we decided to go ahead and put it on.”

The turnout was a set running group, who get together twice weekly to jog. However, the run had a notable cause: Donations were taken before the run started for Cameryn’s Cause, a local charity that helps families facing a health crisis. To date, they have been able to help more than 350 families.

“Our first year, we had donations to Children’s Miracle Network,” said Whyte. “After that, we decided to put the focus on a local community. It’s a great cause.”

For more information on Cameryn’s Cause, you can visit camerynscause.com

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

