The third annual Santa Run 5k took over the Rotary Sea Walk Sunday Morning. Pictured here (left to right) are participants Jayne Whyte, Dianne White, Nancy Johnston, Jackie Day, Sandy Berkenstock, Sehleeah Schevers, Katherine Naylor. donations were made to local charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

The third annual Santa Run 5k took over the Rotary Sea Walk Sunday Morning. Pictured here (left to right) are participants Jayne Whyte, Dianne White, Nancy Johnston, Jackie Day, Sandy Berkenstock, Sehleeah Schevers, Katherine Naylor. donations were made to local charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Third annual Santa Run takes over Sea Walk Sunday morning in Campbell River

Donations were taken for Cameryn’s Cause for the 5k event

If you managed to see a group of Santa Claus dressed individuals running down the Sea Walk on Sunday Morning..You weren’t dreaming, or going crazy.

Staged for the third year, The Santa Run 5k was held along the walkways in town Dec. 11. It started on the north end of Frank James Park, heading down the pathway to Rotary Beach Park and Back.

Of course, you had to dress up in your best Yuletide outfit a la Kris Kringle…which made for an interesting eye opening experience if you were able to catch it.

“We almost weren’t going to do it this year,” said event organizer Jane Whyte. “But I kept hearing from people asking if we were. Thus, we decided to go ahead and put it on.”

The turnout was a set running group, who get together twice weekly to jog. However, the run had a notable cause: Donations were taken before the run started for Cameryn’s Cause, a local charity that helps families facing a health crisis. To date, they have been able to help more than 350 families.

“Our first year, we had donations to Children’s Miracle Network,” said Whyte. “After that, we decided to put the focus on a local community. It’s a great cause.”

For more information on Cameryn’s Cause, you can visit camerynscause.com

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverChristmasCommunityEvents

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Volunteers needed this Saturday for christmas hamper assembly and delivery

Just Posted

The Campbell River Community Centre serves as the City of Campbell River’s Warming Centre for people experiencing homelessness on days when low temperatures are forecast. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
City warming centre will open on Dec. 12

The third annual Santa Run 5k took over the Rotary Sea Walk Sunday Morning. Pictured here (left to right) are participants Jayne Whyte, Dianne White, Nancy Johnston, Jackie Day, Sandy Berkenstock, Sehleeah Schevers, Katherine Naylor. donations were made to local charity Cameryn’s Cause. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.
Third annual Santa Run takes over Sea Walk Sunday morning in Campbell River

Volunteers build the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hampers in a previous year. This year, the hampers will be built and delivered from a Midport Road building off the North Island Highway, not downtown. Photo submitted
Volunteers needed this Saturday for christmas hamper assembly and delivery

Goodies like these hand knitted hats and cookies, went to Care Mongering Campbell River. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Pop-up Christmas sale has unique, international flair

Pop-up banner image