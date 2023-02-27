There’s just something about trains

The Annual Train Show at the Museum at Campbell River was back over the weekend after three years away.

Despite the snow, people of all ages came down to the museum on Saturday and Sunday to check out the model trains. The trains were set up by the North Island Model Railroaders, who have been doing this for 22 years now.

The event is the Arts Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Blackburn said that he’s actually been seeing an increase in the amount of people interested in coming to check the show out.

“We went through some years (where the attendance) kind of plateaued out. We were only getting you know, maybe 400 people and I was like, well, maybe the trains to run their course and then for whatever reason it just came back up again,” said Ken Blackburn, executive director of the Campbell River Arts Council.

“I don’t know what it is about model trains, but it appeals to everybody,” he said. “Grandparents and little kids equally love it.”

“A lot of people … during the day, come up and want to talk how important trains were to them and they were a kid,” he said. “I actually think it’s kind of a Canadian thing. Most Canadians grew up with trains around. I know I did.”

Despite the weather, the allure of the trains brought a crowd, and seemed like it would continue to do so into the future.

This was the first time the event was held since 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The train show is a fundraiser for the Museum at Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

This was the 22nd time the show has run. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror