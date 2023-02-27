The trains were brought by the North Island Model Railroaders. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The trains were brought by the North Island Model Railroaders. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

There’s just something about trains

Annual Model Train Show taps into ‘Canadian psyche’ around trains — Ken Blackburn

The Annual Train Show at the Museum at Campbell River was back over the weekend after three years away.

Despite the snow, people of all ages came down to the museum on Saturday and Sunday to check out the model trains. The trains were set up by the North Island Model Railroaders, who have been doing this for 22 years now.

The event is the Arts Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Blackburn said that he’s actually been seeing an increase in the amount of people interested in coming to check the show out.

“We went through some years (where the attendance) kind of plateaued out. We were only getting you know, maybe 400 people and I was like, well, maybe the trains to run their course and then for whatever reason it just came back up again,” said Ken Blackburn, executive director of the Campbell River Arts Council.

“I don’t know what it is about model trains, but it appeals to everybody,” he said. “Grandparents and little kids equally love it.”

“A lot of people … during the day, come up and want to talk how important trains were to them and they were a kid,” he said. “I actually think it’s kind of a Canadian thing. Most Canadians grew up with trains around. I know I did.”

Despite the weather, the allure of the trains brought a crowd, and seemed like it would continue to do so into the future.

RELATED: Model railroaders bring life-long passion for their hobby to annual Campbell River show


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

 

This was the first time the event was held since 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

This was the first time the event was held since 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The train show is a fundraiser for the Museum at Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The train show is a fundraiser for the Museum at Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

This was the 22nd time the show has run. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

This was the 22nd time the show has run. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Enthusiasts of all ages came out despite the snow. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Enthusiasts of all ages came out despite the snow. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The Campbell River Tide Rippers

Just Posted

Jack Rogers looks on as the model trains go by at this year’s Model Train exhibit at the Museum at Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
There’s just something about trains

The Daisy Stranglers perform at the Campbell River Willow Point Hall. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Indie Rock in the Snow

Young At Art, a collaboration between The Crow’s Nest Artist Collective and other arts organizations around Campbell River, is back in-person for 2023 and is looking for young artists who want to show off their work. –Photo courtesy The Crow’s Nest Artist Collective
Young At Art is back at The Crow’s Nest

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?