There is paid work available for hockey lovers at this weekend’s Rogers Hometown Hockey

The people behind the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour coming to Campbell River this weekend are looking for 30 people who love hockey and interacting with the public to work as “Brand Ambassadors” for the festival.

SDI Marketing is looking for engaging and professional Brand Ambassadors who thrive in a social setting.

The details for their job vacancy are:

Successful candidates will be approachable and outgoing. A basic knowledge and level of understanding of hockey is an asset. Our ideal candidate will also be organized, easy-going, extroverted and fun!

DATES AND SHIFT TIMES:

• April 16, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• April 17,10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pay Rate: $20/hour

RESPONSIBILITIE:

• Work with a team to promote our client’s brand in a very dynamic and professional manner

• The goal is to create and deliver an exceptional guest experience for all in attendance

• Oversee and run promotional activities

• Ensure event display is maintained and fully stocked with all supplies

• Clean up and leave each destination clean and tidy as it was prior to your arrival

QUALIFICATIONS:

• As a condition of employment and due to this position’s exposure to the general public we require that all employees be fully vaccinated prior to employment as well as follow masking requirements throughout the duration of employment

• Willing to work outside and in colder temperatures • Responsible to get themselves to and from the venue

• Previous promotional & customer service experience is an asset

• A passion for hockey is an asset

• Previous brand ambassador experience is an asset

• Energetic, approachable, and sociable • Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills • Reliable, punctual, and very professional • Able to maintain high energy/stamina levels for a long shift on your feet

To apply, email your resume to: RHTHjobs@sdimktg.com with the subject line “Hometown Hockey – Campbell River, BC”. SDI Marketing is committed to providing an accessible recruitment process. Accommodations are available upon request for candidates taking part in all aspects of the selection process.

