The Winter Coat Drive is looking for donations

Supply Kwesa Place with coats as well as other families in need

The Winter Coat Drive is looking for winter coats of all sizes and types, mitts, hats, toques, scarves and socks to help those who need a warm coat this winter.

This coat drive is for all ages and will supply Kwesa Place with coats as well as other families in need. There are many needs and the hope is to help as many as possible.

The Winter Coat Drive will run for one month. Dop off for coats and other items is at White Hat Cleaners (601 – 11 Ave) and Kwesa Warming Centre (1342 Shoppers Row). If you have family and children sizes, drop off at White Hat Cleaners specifically.

