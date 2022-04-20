Immigrant Welcome Centre staff Helen Sun, Jim Brennan, Deborah Hall, Zeny Lim, Thuy Sin, Amy Gibson are happy to see the organization mark its 30th year. Photo contributed

Immigrant Welcome Centre staff Helen Sun, Jim Brennan, Deborah Hall, Zeny Lim, Thuy Sin, Amy Gibson are happy to see the organization mark its 30th year. Photo contributed

The North Island Immigrant Welcome Centre celebrates 30-year milestone

The Immigrant Welcome Centre, AKA the Multicultural & Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island (MISA) is celebrating 30 years of welcoming international newcomers and celebrating diversity.

The organization began in 1992 as the Inter-Cultural Association of Campbell River by offering English language classes and hosting multicultural social gatherings. The purpose was to offer a response to needs expressed by visible minorities, newcomers, parents, and community service providers.

Interpreting and settlement services, along with programs and community events were added in the following years, as the organization and the community’s needs grew. Today, MISA has a staff of over 20, based in three North Island communities, and is a respected and award-winning leader in the settlement sector. In the last 30 years, it has served approximately 14,000 clients that have settled in the North Island area. It has provided about 75,000 services, with most of them falling in these categories: helping with government applications and forms, providing resources and referrals about housing, health care and human rights, and free English classes.

MISA’s vision is a North Island region that embraces diversity and inclusivity while actively engaging with the vibrant cultures in the region, and where newcomers feel welcome, safe, and respected.

‘MISA has the privilege of being part of a vast network of community-minded organizations who truly work together to enhance the cultivation of welcoming communities,” says Jim Brennan, Executive Director of MISA.

During the last two years, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, MISA has been able to keep its doors open in both the Campbell River and Courtenay locations, offering support and help to newcomers and naturalized citizens by adding virtual and hybrid services.

RELATED: Immigrant Welcome Centre updates racism response framework

MISA has also been busy with a few projects: in spring 2021 the office in Campbell River relocated to downtown, making it easier for clients to access MISA services; in January 2022 a new website was launched, featuring new tools that will make it easier for newcomers to find out about settlement services and connect with staff; and in February 2022 MISA received the Riasat Ali Khan Diversity Award, that recognizes excellence in programming and strengthening diversity in BC.

“MISA’s services have never been more needed, and our staff and volunteers never more challenged to find creative and effective ways of reaching out to continue to provide services,” says Doug Preston, Board Chair. ”As we look forward, I would like to thank all the volunteers, staff, and board members old and new for your willingness to become involved in your community and for choosing to actively support the purposes and goals of MISA.”

RELATED: B.C. population growth highlights need for immigrant supports: advocates

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverComox ValleyimmigrantsImmigration

Previous story
The surprisingly tasty nettle is worthy of a favored spot on your spring menu
Next story
VIDEO: Orcas swim underneath Campbell River pier

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
North Island First Nations disappointed with DFO’s handling of 10-year-old fish virus study

Denver’s Brett Stapley holds the trophy after Denver defeated Minnesota State in the NCAA men’s Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Campbell River hockey player helps team clinch record tying 9th NCAA championship

Part of one of the fraudulent Frontier Series $100 notes. Upon quick examination it’s easy to see that no hologram pictures exist as it is merely tape over tin foil. Campbell River RCMP photo
Counterfeiters taking advantage of untrained store clerks on Central Vancouver Island, RCMP say

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Fill a police cruiser to help support Campbell River mothers in need