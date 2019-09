The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio continues their Canadian Tour to spread some “Big Top Magic”

Circo Osorio workers set up the big top at Robert Ostler Park in Campbell River on Tuesday. The circus returns to town and will be open Sept. 12-16. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Cambpell River Mirror

The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio continues their Canadian Tour to spread some “Big Top Magic” in Campbell River and raise “Big Top Funds” to benefit the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Crews were in Robert Ostler Park Tuesday to set up the big top which will house the circus during its Campbell River run Sept. 12-16.

