Carihi’s graduating class eagerly awaits their chance to walk across the stage at Strathcona Gardens Wednesday at the school’s graduation ceremony. Timberline’s grad goes Thursday night, also at Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Carihi’s graduating class eagerly awaits their chance to walk across the stage at Strathcona Gardens Wednesday at the school’s graduation ceremony. Timberline’s grad goes Thursday night, also at Strathcona Gardens.

Check out the Mirror’s Class of 2019 graduation supplement in our eEditions here: Class of 2019

@AlstrT

editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter