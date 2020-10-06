The Campbell River Community Foundation takes part in new Emergency Community Support Fund

The Campbell River Community Foundation will provide $50,000 to support local charities responding to COVID-19 as part of an ongoing partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

The effort is funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). This national effort is a second round of funding that aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The Campbell River Community Foundation (CRCF) is among community foundations across Canada that are taking part.

“As infection rates start to rise again in communities across the country, ongoing support is vital in the fight against COVID-19,” says Craig Gillis, CRCF Chair. “Local charities and non-profit organizations are pillars in this community. For over six months, they have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most but the reality is, they’re struggling with increased demand at the same time as revenues have decreased. We’re thrilled to be able to flow additional emergency funding their way through the ECSF but we also see the need for stabilization support for the sector, so they can continue their good work in our community over the long haul.”

The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21 by the Prime Minister of Canada. It is part of a broad series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada. The first round of funding was disbursed through the community foundation network across Canada in June and July. The Campbell River Community Foundation awarded $75,000 to ten organizations in the area.

Starting on Oct. 5, the Campbell River Community Foundation began accepting applications for funding from qualified donees. The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 30. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

“Charities and non-profit organizations are at the heart of our communities, helping the most vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 crisis. The Government of Canada is pleased to support these organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund so that they can continue their invaluable work,” said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of

Families, Children and Social Development.

“At Community Foundations of Canada, our purpose to “relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs” has never felt more important,” said Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada President. “We’re grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like the Campbell River Community Foundation, who have been at the forefront of local response efforts since the pandemic was declared. Working together, the CRCF has been able to quickly get funding to those who need it most in the area. Thanks to the Government of Canada’s renewed contribution, those efforts will continue and unlock even more support for organizations on the front lines. Our goal is to ensure that no one is left behind.”

Campbell RiverCoronavirus