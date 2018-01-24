The Campbell River Branch of the Canadian Cancer Society moves locations

In order to ensure donor dollars are spent in the most effective manner, The Campbell River Branch office of the Canadian Cancer Society has moved locations.

This new location will allow cost savings while giving the people of Campbell River easy access to Canadian Cancer Society office and all its programs and services that help people who are battling cancer.

Effective Feb. 1, the Canadian Cancer Society Campbell River Branch will be located:

1468 Ironwood Street (Campbell River Common Mall)

Phone: 250-286-1955

Hours: Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Join them at an Open House on Feb. 21 from 1-3 p.m., to learn about the impact of donations to support people with cancer in your community. Get a tour of their Wig Room where wigs, hats, and scarves are provided at no cost to those who are going through chemotherapy. Learn about the Society’s programs. Discover volunteer opportunities!

Rosalie Meier, a CCS volunteer for 52 years, used to operate volunteer and fundraising activities for the Canadian Cancer Society out of her home.

“We have been operating the Society office at the 16th Avenue location for years,” she said. “I hope the new location will promote more walk in traffic so we can spread the word about the Society’s prevention, advocacy, research and support programs for people living with cancer.”

