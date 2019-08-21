The Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness supports legalization of secondary suites in Campbell River

With the City of Campbell River passing the first reading of a new bylaw to legalize secondary suites, the Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness (CRDCEH) is voicing support of the proposed changes.

“With a vacancy rate of .5%, single family units primarily inhabited by one or two people, and a majority of our housing stock comprised of single family homes, this change has the capacity to support a significant increase in affordable housing,” Kristi Schwanicke, CRDCEH Coordinator, said in a press release.

The four major findings of the recent Affordable Housing Benefits Everyone report completed by the CRDCEH and the Strathcona Community Health Network (SCHN) were that Campbell River residents want:

More affordable housing to rent and to own

Greater diversity in housing types, such as townhouses, tiny homes, and apartments

Better regulation to encourage affordable and diverse housing

More infill and density with access to transport networks and amenities

Legalizing secondary suites would address each of these concerns outlined in the Affordable Housing report by giving those buying and renting more options, increasing housing diversity, encouraging densification, and by showing that the City is willing to use their regulatory powers to encourage more affordable and diverse kinds of housing.

“The city has shown it is serious about addressing the housing crisis that has recently become obvious in Campbell River. Legalizing secondary suites would be economic, effective, and an immediate way to have a positive impact on access to housing,” Schwanicke said.

Secondary Suites are legal in all other comparable communities across the province because they are a simple and cost effective way of increasing the availability of affordable housing. The need for local interventions in our own community has never been greater.

Previous story
Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island

Just Posted

Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island

Dozens of mounted animals on display at Wild Cortes

Stranded hikers rescued by helicopter on Mt. Schoen

Campbell River Search and Rescue used hoist operation to rescue trio

Fire chief urges residents to check smoke detectors following structure fires in Campbell River

Smoke alarms failed in three incidents, including fire that destroyed second storey of home: Doherty

Coroner’s inquest into fatal police shooting in Port Hardy begins in Campbell River

James Reginald Butters, 24, killed in 2015 after RCMP responded to call of male uttering threats

Pile of wood mulch ‘spontaneously combusts’ in North Campbell River

Business owner thanks fire department for quick response

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Retired B.C. fisherman wins record $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Island manslaughter suspect found not guilty in Supreme Court

Court accepts accused’s argument of self-defence for 2017 incident in Courtenay

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Most Read