This large enamel Brown Betty tea pot and three brightly coloured mugs once belonged to world-renowned artist Sybil Andrews (1898-1992) who immigrated to Canada in 1947 with her husband Walter Morgan.

They lived in a small blue cottage on the beach in Willow Point just south of Campbell River. During her more than 40 years here, Andrews greatly influenced the local arts community and helped it to flourish.

From her cottage, Andrews taught weekly art and music classes for only $1 per session. Art classes were offered on Thursday afternoons, and in the summers, some Tuesday evenings. She would teach in her home, often taking her students on field trips to sketch. Popular field trip locations included Hudson’s Farm in North Campbell River, the busy fishing wharf, the Oyster River Bridge, and Cumberland’s Chinatown. Andrews would often sketch on these trips as well, working alongside her students.

An important part of each class was the tea break at four o’clock. Richard Calver, a longtime student, remembered, “The homework was the pivotal point of the class. After working for two and a half hours, we would have tea while Sybil gave a critique of our homework. It was amusing to see the different ways we each interpreted a simple theme. I felt homework was a great learning exercise, as Sybil put it, ‘It got you to think for yourself.’”

Marcy Prior was encouraged to start attending Sybil’s classes by her high school teacher, Gerri Simpson, who recommended the classes, adding that it was, “The best tea in Campbell River!”

Georgean Price, a student, remembered that she was very particular about her tea. She only used loose leaf tea, “would scorn tea bags,” and made it the proper British way, first warming the pot with boiling water. Marcy remembers that Andrews would put in one teaspoon of tea per person in the class and one for the pot. Sometimes it became so strong that “you could stand a spoon up in it.” Richard remembered that she would serve the tea with condensed milk, a requirement because of the strength of the tea.

Andrews would order her preferred tea from the Lucky Dollar, often called the “Lucky Buck,” the grocery store closest to her home. Operator Bud Adams remembered ordering in the tea especially for her: “She bought Malkins White Label tea all the time, and her students all started drinking that White Label tea…and we were selling more White Label tea through our store than the warehouse was selling in Victoria…And then one time she got a pound and it was all dust almost, and she came back and said it was the bottom on the bin, she said, and I told him [the supplier] about it, and I don’t think she ever had to buy tea after that!”

This mismatched tea set was donated to the Museum by Calver, to whom it had passed upon Andrews’ death in 1992. Calver, himself an accomplished artist, remained a close friend of Andrews for many years. A long-time resident of Quadra Island, he returned to his native England in 2017. At that time, he donated many articles originally belonging to Andrews, along with some of his own artistic works and possessions, to the Museum and Art Gallery. You can see a selection from his gift, alongside several works created by Sybil and many of her other students, on display in the exhibit, Sybil’s Students: A Local Legacy, on display at the Museum until October 22, 2023.

In the spirit of Sybil’s tea-time critique with her students, the Museum has partnered with Stonehouse Teas to create a tea-postcard especially for this exhibit. Now visitors to the show can stop into the Museum shop and purchase Yorkshire Harrogate black tea, a blend chosen by Christine Lilyhom, owner of Stonehouse Teas to reflect the taste of tea Sybil would have approved of.

As Christine says, “tea isn’t just a beverage to consume in a rush, but rather it’s an opportunity to slow down and gather, share in conversation and build community.”

A Look Back into the History of the Campbell River Area is a monthly presentation of the Museum at Campbell River and the Campbell River Mirror.

Campbell RiverLocal Historymuseums-and-galleries