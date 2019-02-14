Some of Carihi’s exchange students enjoy a Campbell River Storm game earlier this season. Photo by Jocelyn Diemer/Carihi Mirror

The benefits of being an exchange student

Sure, it’s a daunting prospect, but being an exchange student has huge rewards

Jocelyn Diemer

Carihi Mirror

Living abroad for a year is a challenging adventure, according to Carihi exchange and international students, but it’s also well worth it.

Carihi hosts over 50 international and exchange students each year, with many others leaving from Carihi to study abroad.

The thought of leaving friends and family behind may be daunting, but Lucía Caso Moreno, an international student who has been attending Carihi for the past few months, says that it’s normal to have misgivings, but in the end it’s an unforgettable experience.

“I know it might seem scary,” Caso Moreno says. “I know it because I’ve lived it, but you’ll never regret it.”

There’s no doubt that the opportunity to go on exchange is an exciting one, as it allows students to completely immerse themselves in a different culture. Victoria Hall, who attended school in Japan two years ago, says that her time away from Campbell River allowed her to learn more than just a new language.

“I spent time learning how to cook traditional Japanese foods and how to do a traditional Japanese tea ceremony,” Hall says. “I also learned that it’s good to take risks and that trying new things isn’t as scary as it seems.”

In fact, there are some international students who enjoy their time on exchange so much that they decide that just one year isn’t enough. Klara Kopeinigg is currently in her second year at Carihi, and says that the fine arts programs at the school were a major factor in her decision to return.

“During my time in Campbell River, I realized that I wanted to pursue a career in the fine arts, hopefully in theatre and writing,” she says. “For me, personally, Carihi offers the best education in these areas with the drama and writing departments.”

Carihi’s annual musical was an especially attractive factor to Kopeinigg as she considered her options.

“It’s one of the things I am most passionate about this year as well,” said Kopeinigg.

Students also say that living abroad helps them to discover on things about themselves that they’ve never realized before.

“Accepting that I don’t know everything about everything has been rough because I alway think that I’m right,” says Chloe Dobrinsky, a Carihi student who has been living in Brazil since August.

For many students, living abroad provides a boost in self-confidence that they wouldn’t have received had they stayed at home.

“The most important thing that I think I’ve learned in all this time is to trust in myself, and believe that I am enough, and to show to the world my real me, no matter they like it or not,” says Caso Moreno. “People come and go, but you’ll have to be with yourself for your entire life, so you’d better be the one you most love, or else it won’t work.”

Students wanting more information on international exchange can visit the Campbell River International School website at int.sd72.bc.ca

Previous story
Campbell River high school students can make a difference by giving blood, too

Just Posted

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Comox Strathcona Waste Management looks at tipping fees

Fees part of planned review that could offset future tax hikes in regions

City of Campbell River responds to BCTS intention to continue Snowden harvesting plans

Yet another call for the province to halt timber harvest activities until long-term plan is in place

Everett Silvertip’s Island-born forward carrying on proud First Nations tradition

Jalen Price gets inspiration from indigenous Canadian hockey players who proceeded him.

Campbell River Storm alumni game raises funds, awareness for Cameryn’s Cause

Charity supports families with sick or injured kids, or who experience death of a child

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

Petition asks premier to make vaccines a requirement

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read