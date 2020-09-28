Bags of donated food line the hallway of the LDS Chuch in Campbell River after last year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror

Thanksgiving Food Drive underway in different format

The Thanksgiving Food Drive is underway in Campbell River but under a different format.

Due to the pandemic, volunteers will not be able to go door to door but are asking instead that cash donations be made directly to the Campbell River Food Bank. These can be made through their website at: www.campbellriverfoodbank.ca.

“Campbell River has been supporting the food drive since 2011,” said Andrew Marr, Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward in Campbell River. “While we will miss having the opportunity to collect door to door, we are happy that there is still a way to support our local food bank.”

Last year, Campbell River generously donated over 9,000 pounds of food, which was needed and much appreciated.

Campbell River

