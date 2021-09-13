Thanksgiving Food Drive returns in virtual format

British Columbians urged to donate funds or drop off food to local food banks

Bags of donated food line the hallway of the LDS Church in Campbell River Saturday after the 2019 BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collected them from driveways and other locations around town. this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive has been modified to encourage residents to donate irectly to their local food banks.Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell Riverites are once again invited to participate in the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

The drive is held the third week in September, and this year it will be held virtually in Campbell River.

The drive started in Burnaby in 2008. It expanded throughout the province – over 100 communities are now involved, collecting over 500,000 pounds of food annually to be distributed to local food banks. Campbell River has been generously participating since 2011.

In B.C., more than 100,000 people rely on their local food banks – including over 2,000 in Campbell River. All donations are greatly appreciated.

Financial donations can be made online at: https://campbellriverfoodbank.com/donation. Food can be dropped off at the Campbell River Food Bank, 1393 Marwalk Crescent, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The BCTFD is a non-denominational project, and open to any interested individuals and community groups. Further information can be found at bctfooddrive.org.

