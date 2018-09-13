Terry Fox Run set and ready to go on Sunday

Doug Vader joined Terry Fox during what turned out to be the last week of the Marathon of Hope in 1980. Vader was the lead fundraiser in Fox’s hometown of Port Coquitlam.

Campbell River’s annual Terry Fox Run laces up this Sunday, Sept. 16.

Join in at Frank James Park (Willow Point) to walk, ride or run 5 km or 10 km, to support the Terry Fox Run for cancer research. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The run starts at 10 a.m. And finishers at 12 p.m.

The route is suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades. Dogs on leash welcome.

Register and pledge online at www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/campbellriver. There is no entry fee and no minimum pledge.

Check out the Campbell River 2018 Terry Fox Event Facebook page and share it: https://www.facebook.com/events/479881132514603

Consider registering ahead of time online. You can also donate and fundraise on this page: http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/campbellriver

Quick Facts

• Terry Fox was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (bone cancer) in his right leg in 1977 and had his right leg amputated 15 cm above the knee

• While in the hospital, Terry was so overcome by the suffering of other cancer patients that he decided to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research and he called his journey the Marathon of Hope

• Terry’s Marathon of Hope took place in 1980 with the simple objective of informing Canadians of the importance of finding a cure for cancer

• With fierce determination, he ran an average of 42 kilometers every day for 143 days

• Terry was forced to end his run on September 1, 1980 when the cancer spread to his lungs

• By February 1, 1981, Terry’s dream of raising $1 for every Canadian was realized – the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope fund totaled $24.17 million

• Terry died in June 1981

• On May 26, 1988, The Terry Fox Run became a Trust, independent from the Canadian Cancer Society, as a registered public foundation

• The Terry Fox Foundation (TFF) is a grassroots organization that does not allow the Terry Fox name or likeness to be commercialized or conjoined with other worthy causes

• The Terry Fox Foundation is responsible for supporting over $20 million in discovery based research each year

• The Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI) is the recipient of TFF funding

• TFRI mission is to rapidly translate today’s best science into better cancer treatment and diagnosis for all Canadians

• The Institute brings scientists and clinicians together across the country into a functionally integrated, geographically dispersed Institute with nodes in several province Event Information