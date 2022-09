Terry Fox Run keeps the spirit alive

A young participant in Campbell River’s Terry Fox Run signs a poster of condolence at the run’s starting point at Frank James Park on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Sally Feast (left) gets participants in Campbell River’s Terry Fox Run revved up at Frank James Park on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Participants in Campbell River’s Terry Fox Run warm up for the event at Frank James Park on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror The start line awaits participants in Campbell River’s Terry Fox Run on the Seawalk on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Participants in Campbell River’s Terry Fox Run get ready to set off down the Seawalk on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror Participants in Campbell River’s Terry Fox Run set off down the Seawalk on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River’s Terry Fox Run set off under perfect conditions Sunday, Sept. 18.

After a lively warm up by Sally Feast, participants set off on the Seawalk from Frank James Park and rode, ran or walk in memory of Terry Fox whose heroic Marathon of Hope has inspired millions to raise money for cancer research.

People were invited to walk, ride or run 5 km or 10 km, to support the Terry Fox Run for cancer research. The Run went along the Seawalk, starting at Frank James Park, to Rotary Park and back to finish at Frank James Park for 5 km, or do it twice for 10km.

Campbell RiverTerry Fox Run