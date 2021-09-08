Terry Fox Run coming to Campbell River on Sept. 9

This years run will not have the fanfare of this pic from 2019, but organizers hope the fundraising zeal is just as high. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

The Terry Fox Run has been observed in Campbell River for almost the full 41 years it has been in existence.

The fundraising event, which honours the remarkable will and determination of the Canadian hero who attempted to run across the country in 1980 after having his leg amputated due to cancer, will take place on Sept. 9.

It will be the second year in a row in which the run is a virtual one, and will be known as – Terry Fox Run. One Day. Your Way.

Local organizer, Tanya Flood, said the run means a lot to the community.

“We know that the funds that are raised are going to directly support those that are fighting cancer, and many of those are local people,” she said.

Flood explains this year’s event will be accessible to all.

“The idea behind it is families or friends get together in their own neighbourhoods and own community and some time that day they’ll participate in an activity – whether it be biking, or going for a run, or walking their dog – to help raise runs for the Terry Fox Foundation,” she said.

Once again, organizers will set-up a COVID-safe donation drop-off location at Frank James Park on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“People can drop off donations, and we’ll also have a few t-shirts for sale,” Flood said.

Despite not having the fanfare of previous years, the 2020 fundraising effort in Campbell River was impressive.

The community raised almost $12,000 and the accompanying school efforts added slightly more than $5,000 for a total of more than $17,000.

Flood attributes the successful haul to digital fundraising.

“People were able to send the links to the website out to family and friends, so it made donating a little bit easier for community and those outside the community,” she said.

To register, or pledge online, visit www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/campbellriver

There is no entry fee, and no minimum pledge.

Local schools will honour the day with activities and a pledge drive on Sept. 29.



