Temperatures to reach 29 C in Campbell River today

Humidex to reach 32 C – Environment Canada

Campbell River has another hot day in store, according to Environment Canada.

Today’s forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of 26 C, except 29 C inland.

A humidex of 31 C except 32 C inland is also expected, with a UV index of 8 or very high.

Tonight, clear skies and a low of 16 C are expected.

On the roads, DriveBC isn’t reporting any incidents in the Campbell River area.

Construction continues on Highway 19 between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road, 13 km north of Campbell River. Expect single-lane alternating traffic between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Some of our local news:

handyDART service gets scheduling boost

VIDEO: Vancouver Island wood carvers join forces

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Purple loosestife: beautiful, yes, but bad for the Campbell River estuary

Just Posted

Temperatures to reach 29 C in Campbell River today

Humidex to reach 32 C – Environment Canada

handyDART service gets scheduling boost

Weekday service now available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Vancouver Island wood carvers join forces

Create benches for Brown’s Bay Resort exposition

Emergency crews attend logging truck rollover north of Campbell River

Single-lane alternating traffic resumed by early afternoon

MP Blaney visits picket lines as Western Forest Products strike enters second month

More than 2,600 members of United Steelworkers on strike

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Injured Island mountain biker airlifted from Courtenay

Rider suffered broken collarbone, ribs after crash on Cumberland trails

Island B&E suspect said someone was trying to kill him

Courtenay family awakened about 1:30 a.m. to sound of breaking glass

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

Most Read