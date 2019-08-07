Temperatures to reach 29 C in Campbell River today

Humidex to reach 32 C – Environment Canada

Campbell River has another hot day in store, according to Environment Canada.

Today’s forecast is calling for sunny skies with a high of 26 C, except 29 C inland.

A humidex of 31 C except 32 C inland is also expected, with a UV index of 8 or very high.

Tonight, clear skies and a low of 16 C are expected.

On the roads, DriveBC isn’t reporting any incidents in the Campbell River area.

Construction continues on Highway 19 between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road, 13 km north of Campbell River. Expect single-lane alternating traffic between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

