Tee Off With Hops; A Craft Beer & Golf Fundraiser, supports Campbell River Family Services

Play 18 holes of golf and sample some of Vancouver Island’s top craft breweries

Campbell River Golf & Country Club is hosting a unique Vancouver Island event fundraiser, Tee Off With Hops happening on Sept. 21.

Proceeds will go towards Campbell River Family Services; a non-profit, charitable organization that have been providing quality services to individual, children and families such as: support, counselling, education, prevention and crisis intervention since 1977.

The organizers are partnering with some amazing local breweries such as: Tofino Brewing Company, Land & Sea Brewing Co., Driftwood Brewery, Hoyne Brewing, Lighthouse Brewing, Vancouver Island Brewing and Phillips Brewing & Malting Co.

How it all works: during the 18 hole golf tournament you will be able to sample some of Vancouver Island’s top craft breweries at multiple tasting stations throughout the course. Once you’ve finished your game there will be a long drive contest at the state-of-the-art Velocity Driving Range and the winner of this inaugural event will be announced.

A silent auction will be held throughout the day with over $2,000 worth of local items and services offered, and to cap it all off, there will be a BBQ dinner, music – and of course more beer.

Campbell River Golf and Country Club is a different experience than most; they aim to make the sport of golf approachable, innovative, futuristic and fun. Keep score or just count laughs, wear golf spikes or not. This is golf…only better.

It’s the kind of club that welcomes everyone whether you golf or not. Their driving range is as much a unique experience as it is a practice range. They embrace technology and anything that makes the game fun. The course is playable by beginners and a challenge for scratch golfers. No membership needed and no out-of-date rules. They’re bringing the modern game of golf to Vancouver Island.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online, head over to their website> crgolf.ca/events-calendar/ or give them a call at 250-287-4970.

