“Tea & Trivia” fundraiser for two Campbell River women’s groups

Do you enjoy watching TV game shows such as “Cash Cab” or “The Chase?”

Do you know the answer to this question:

“When did Campbell River become a city?”

a) 1954 b) 1978 c)1996 d) 2005

If you do, you probably like trivia games! So why not come to the Campbell River United Church Fellowship Room from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 for Tea & Trivia and, for only $20, the United Church Women (UCW) and the Campbell River Grandmothers to Grandmothers Group (G2G) will join together to “feed” both your body and your passion.

Did you know that both of these groups raise money for charitable causes? The Campbell River UCW support the church’s Saturday Lunch Program at the downtown Community Kitchen, the daily free, hot Breakfast Program for Pinecrest School children, an affordable Children’s Summer Day Camp, and the Mission & Service Fund which donates money to national programs (eg. residential schools, human rights issues, obtainable rental homes & gathering spaces) and international programs such as those for global emergency response (eg. war in Ukraine, earthquake in Turkey, drought in Africa, COVAX supply to third-world countries).

G2G are grandmothers and “grand-others” who meet monthly in the Campbell River United Church. There are about 160 such groups in Canada. These women sponsor various events to raise money for the Stephen Lewis Foundation, a national charitable organization which delivers resources at the grassroots level to grandmothers who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS in 15 Sub-Saharan African countries. These resources help the grandmothers provide the children in their care with supports that include food, educational supplies, fees, uniforms, medical care, adequate housing and bedding, grief support, income generating programs and much more.

The $20 tickets for Tea & Trivia may be purchased at Coho Books – their new location downtown – starting March 1. Ticket sales may be limited at the door. Come with friends and compete as a group, or come alone and you will be put into a group. Tea (sandwiches and desserts) will be served at 1 and the game will start at 2. And, oh yes, there will be prizes.

