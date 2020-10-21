From left, Craig McDermid, Respiratory Therapist, and Stacey Marsh, Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF), express their appreciation for the TB VETS Charitable Foundation which donated $55,000 to the CRHF for a Vyntus Body Box for the Respiratory Therapy Department. Photo contributed

From left, Craig McDermid, Respiratory Therapist, and Stacey Marsh, Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF), express their appreciation for the TB VETS Charitable Foundation which donated $55,000 to the CRHF for a Vyntus Body Box for the Respiratory Therapy Department. Photo contributed

TB VETS donation helps hospital perform vital breathing-related tests

The TB VETS Charitable Foundation donated $55,000 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF) for a Vyntus Body Box for the Respiratory Therapy Department at Campbell River Hospital.

The Body Box is used with home oxygen assessments, disease diagnosis, surgical and treatment plans, including the monitoring of lung transplant candidates as well as post-transplant monitoring.

More than 1,800 patients and 3,000 diagnostic tests are performed with the Body Box annually at the Campbell River Hospital. Of these patients, approximately 40 are children, the typical testing with children includes pre- and post-spirometry, this is a screening tool to determine if the patient has reactive airways or asthma. This vital, state of the art equipment will allow the Respiratory Therapy Department to perform tests quicker, with better accuracy and less downtime through the improvements in technology.

Since 1946, TB Vets has been supporting the frontlines of respiratory care in British Columbia. From the battlefields of World War II to fighting respiratory illnesses upon their return, BC Veterans embraced the meaning of compassion. They took a holistic approach with their vision of serving disabled and inflicted Veterans, giving meaningful employment while providing a community service to British Columbians.

Through the creation of the TB Vets Key Tag program and the subsequent TB Vets Charitable Foundation, Veterans and the disabled manufactured key tags and offered them as a free community service. Over time as donations from the key tags grew, Veterans reached further out into the community and began supporting research, education and support programs for respiratory health.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating online at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

RELATED: North Island Hospital Campbell River’s campus has a new food forest

RELATED: $6,000 donated towards the purchase of an Omni Hysteroscope for Campbell River Hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsHealthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Quintet of bears frolic in Vancouver Island yard

Just Posted

The Strathcona Regional District has applied again for funding for RE-CREATE project. File photo
Second round of grant funding ‘last chance hotel’ for Strathcona Gardens reno — Commissioner

Commission thinks streamlined application, lower funding ask gives better shot at success

Brighter Day, a youth-led initiative based out of Volunteer Campbell River, is looking to connect seniors and youth with a new pen pal program to help make everyone more connected during this socially-distanced time. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
New pen-pal program looks to connect seniors and youth in Campbell River

Hope is to ‘make both parties feel less isolated through these challenging times’

As part of NSG, the Vancouver Foundation recently awarded a grant to an Abbotsford resident to organize a socially distanced driveway dinner party for neighbours to get to know each other. Grant applications for such projects can be made with the Campbell River Community Foundation before Oct.26, by residents of Sayward, Quadra and Campbell River. (Neighbourhood Small Grant photo)
Campbell River Community Foundation announces its first Neighbourhood Small Grants program

Grants up to $500 available for projects that comply with physical distancing guidelines from Campbell River, Sayward, Quadra among others

Village of Sayward
Mayoral candidates announced for Sayward ahead of Nov. 21 local byelections

The three positions that will be filled includes a mayor and two councillors

Campbell River Arts Council Executive Director Ken Blackburn was one of a dozen or so divers who took part in the McIvor Lake cleanup day put on by the Campbell River Tide Rippers dive club Oct. 4. Photo courtesy Campbell River Tide Rippers
Campbell River dive club takes 200kg of trash out of McIvor Lake

‘Sometimes we come across things that make you wonder what people were thinking’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of the Sipekne’katik First Nation load lobster traps on the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., after launching its own self-regulated fishery on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Vancouver Island First Nations back Nova Scotia’s Indigenous lobster fishermen

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council calls for action before lives are lost

Skiers line up to start the Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race. Photo by Tim Penney
Popular Comox Valley adventure race cancelled for 2021

COVID forces Comox Valley Royal LePage Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race cancellation again

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Most Read