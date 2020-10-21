TB VETS donation helps hospital perform vital breathing-related tests

From left, Craig McDermid, Respiratory Therapist, and Stacey Marsh, Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF), express their appreciation for the TB VETS Charitable Foundation which donated $55,000 to the CRHF for a Vyntus Body Box for the Respiratory Therapy Department. Photo contributed

The TB VETS Charitable Foundation donated $55,000 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF) for a Vyntus Body Box for the Respiratory Therapy Department at Campbell River Hospital.

The Body Box is used with home oxygen assessments, disease diagnosis, surgical and treatment plans, including the monitoring of lung transplant candidates as well as post-transplant monitoring.

More than 1,800 patients and 3,000 diagnostic tests are performed with the Body Box annually at the Campbell River Hospital. Of these patients, approximately 40 are children, the typical testing with children includes pre- and post-spirometry, this is a screening tool to determine if the patient has reactive airways or asthma. This vital, state of the art equipment will allow the Respiratory Therapy Department to perform tests quicker, with better accuracy and less downtime through the improvements in technology.

Since 1946, TB Vets has been supporting the frontlines of respiratory care in British Columbia. From the battlefields of World War II to fighting respiratory illnesses upon their return, BC Veterans embraced the meaning of compassion. They took a holistic approach with their vision of serving disabled and inflicted Veterans, giving meaningful employment while providing a community service to British Columbians.

Through the creation of the TB Vets Key Tag program and the subsequent TB Vets Charitable Foundation, Veterans and the disabled manufactured key tags and offered them as a free community service. Over time as donations from the key tags grew, Veterans reached further out into the community and began supporting research, education and support programs for respiratory health.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating online at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

RELATED: North Island Hospital Campbell River’s campus has a new food forest

RELATED: $6,000 donated towards the purchase of an Omni Hysteroscope for Campbell River Hospital

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and DonationsHealthcare