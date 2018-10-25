TB Vets donation helps Campbell River hospital’s smallest patients

Craig McDermid, Respiratory Therapist (left) and Susi Shelswell, Clinical Coordinator, Maternity Department, North Island Hospital Campbell River Campus appreciate a recent donaton of $30,000 from the TB Vets to be contributed to the acquisition of a transport ventilator to be used in transporting the smallest patients.

TB Vets sponsors life saving respiratory equipment for British Columbians of all ages and at their recent Frontline Grant Awards they presented the Campbell River Hospital Foundation with a $30,000 cheque towards the purchase of a transport ventilator to be used in transporting the hospital’s smallest patients.

Each year approximately 400 babies are born at Campbell River Hospital. At times, babies need special care that cannot be provided locally and they need to be transferred to a higher level of care.

Occasionally, the hospital faces challenges with some of these transfers due to weather conditions that make flying impossible. When ground transport is needed, this transport ventilator is used. It is capable of providing different modes of ventilation support, which starts at providing extra oxygen, assisted ventilation to completely controlled ventilation. Giving peace of mind to the family and allowing our caregivers to do what they do best.

For over 70 years the mission of TB Vets has been to help British Columbians with respiratory illness lead healthy and productive lives. From the battlefields of World War II to fighting a war against respiratory illnesses upon their return, our Veterans understood the meaning of compassion and caring for one’s fellow man. Their vision was humble – to help disabled and inflicted veterans with meaningful employment while providing a community service to British Columbians. This vision was accomplished through the creation of the TB Vets Key Tag return program and subsequently the TB Vets Charitable Foundation

Based in B.C., TB Vets has always ensured that all money raised stays in the province to serve British Columbians. Over the past two decades, TB Vets has granted over $11 million to help children and adults with respiratory ailments by funding research and education for Respiratory Therapists, as well as providing life-saving respiratory equipment to hospitals across the province.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoudnation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164

Previous story
Gowlland Towing donation arms Campbell River hospital with biopsy gun

Just Posted

Faulty coupling cited as cause of fatal 2017 logging train derailment in Woss

Safety device also failed to divert runaway rail cars that killed three crew members, injuring two

Campbell River assault suspect flees on ATV, later apprehended

A series of violent incidents culminated in the arrest of a Campbell… Continue reading

RCMP bust results in seizure of cash, drugs and vehicle

24-year-old Campbell River man could be up on trafficking charges

Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

UPDATED: Family confirms Ben Kilmer found dead

Authorities say his remains were found by a hiker, and foul play has been ruled out

VIDEO: Campbell River protesters call for urgent action on climate change

Canada-wide demonstrations follow UN report warning of climate catastrophe

B.C. man who killed parents and two others as teen granted full parole

James Ruscitti is serving a life sentence for the 1996 execution-style slayings of his adoptive parents, his brother’s 17-year-old girlfriend and a boarder who lived in their home.

Royals Harry and Meghan arrive in Tonga on Pacific tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Sickness, fear, harassment in Mexico whittle away at caravan

Thousands of Central American migrants renewed their march to the United States on Wednesday, setting out before dawn with more than 1,000 miles still before them.

Not enough fruits, veggies grown to feed global population a healthy diet: study

The world’s agriculture producers are not growing enough fruits and vegetables to feed the global population a healthy diet, according to new Canadian-led research.

Okanagan feral kittens rescued from “certain death” now in foster care

Five kittens discovered in a Kelowna works yard were saved from being crushed by alert employees

Roadkill counts rising on Vancouver Island

ICBC recorded 2,200 animal-related crashes on Vancouver Island in 2017

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect

Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said

Most Read