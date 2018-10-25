TB Vets donation helps Campbell River hospital’s smallest patients

Craig McDermid, Respiratory Therapist (left) and Susi Shelswell, Clinical Coordinator, Maternity Department, North Island Hospital Campbell River Campus appreciate a recent donaton of $30,000 from the TB Vets to be contributed to the acquisition of a transport ventilator to be used in transporting the smallest patients.

TB Vets sponsors life saving respiratory equipment for British Columbians of all ages and at their recent Frontline Grant Awards they presented the Campbell River Hospital Foundation with a $30,000 cheque towards the purchase of a transport ventilator to be used in transporting the hospital’s smallest patients.

Each year approximately 400 babies are born at Campbell River Hospital. At times, babies need special care that cannot be provided locally and they need to be transferred to a higher level of care.

Occasionally, the hospital faces challenges with some of these transfers due to weather conditions that make flying impossible. When ground transport is needed, this transport ventilator is used. It is capable of providing different modes of ventilation support, which starts at providing extra oxygen, assisted ventilation to completely controlled ventilation. Giving peace of mind to the family and allowing our caregivers to do what they do best.

For over 70 years the mission of TB Vets has been to help British Columbians with respiratory illness lead healthy and productive lives. From the battlefields of World War II to fighting a war against respiratory illnesses upon their return, our Veterans understood the meaning of compassion and caring for one’s fellow man. Their vision was humble – to help disabled and inflicted veterans with meaningful employment while providing a community service to British Columbians. This vision was accomplished through the creation of the TB Vets Key Tag return program and subsequently the TB Vets Charitable Foundation

Based in B.C., TB Vets has always ensured that all money raised stays in the province to serve British Columbians. Over the past two decades, TB Vets has granted over $11 million to help children and adults with respiratory ailments by funding research and education for Respiratory Therapists, as well as providing life-saving respiratory equipment to hospitals across the province.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating on line at www.crhospitalfoudnation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164