Campbell Riverites like to light up their houses with Christmas displays and the annual bus Lights Tour put on by the City of Campbell River, BC Transit and the Willow Point Lions will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8. Mirror file photo

Take a tour of the holiday lights in Campbell River

Brighten up your holiday season this year with the Lights Tour in Campbell River.

The City of Campbell River and BC Transit are pleased to be part of the traditional Lights Tour on Sunday, December 8.

Coordinated by the Willow Point Lions Club, the tour is a convenient, comfortable way to experience the beauty of Campbell River during the holiday season.

This year, the Lights Tour bus will depart as follows:

· Downtown Community Centre 6:30 p.m.

· Yucalta Lodge 6:40 p.m.

· Larwood Seniors Complex 6:50 p.m.

· Sportsplex 7:00 p.m.

Everyone is encouraged to come join the Lights Tour as a warm-up to a safe and happy holiday season. For more information, bus routes and schedules in Campbell River, please visit bctransit.com/campbell-river.

Holiday transit Service:

December 24 Regular Service

December 25–26 No Service

December 27–30 Regular Service

December 31 Regular Service and Free Evening Service: 6:35 p.m. – 3:10 a.m.

January 1 No Service

January 2 Regular Service

