Surviving drought season

By Marion Waters

When it rained last week, my granddaughter was so excited, she ran outside to play in it. Like the flowers, she turned her face up to catch every precious drop. The shrubs fluffed up their skirts, the trees straightened their ties. The earth breathed again.

But that was last week. Now, everything is parched again and It’s hard not to feel a sense of woe about the climate changes we are experiencing. But whatever happens, we will need to adjust. With drought periods becoming more frequent and lasting longer, we all must pay more attention to our water consumption.

Vegetables typically need plenty of water to produce well. But there are some exceptions in the form of perennials. Perennials have well-established, spreading networks of roots that can take advantage of any moisture in the soil over a larger area. Asparagus, for example, needs little water after it has finished producing spears and morphed into a patch of feathery fronds. Perennial herbs such as oregano, sage, thyme, savory, and mint can all survive with reduced water. Fruits such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, currants, and rhubarb can all survive with moderate watering after they have fruited. They will “bounce back” once the rains start again.

I have two flower beds at the front of my property which I have nicknamed the “kill zone” because so many plants have died there in spite of my best efforts. The beds are sandy, rocky, and bake in the sun all day long. I do water them but not as frequently as my vegetables and other garden beds – about once per week. We have one well on our property which has not let us down in the nine years we have lived here but in an area where there are increasing demands on water sources, we simply cannot take our water supply for granted. So, I have attempted to adopt a xeriscaping approach to some of my garden areas.

Xeriscaping (from the Greek word “xeros,” meaning dry, and “scaping,” as in landscaping) is the practice of planning and implementing a design that reduces water use. Some recommendations are as follows: 1. Add any new plantings in April to give plants time to settle in before the heat of summer hits 2. Dig in plenty of organic matter in the spring 3. Plant small plants that will gradually adapt as they grow. (This also costs less if they succumb to the conditions.) 4. Choose drought-resistant plant varieties. 5. Provide more frequent watering for one-to-three years to allow the plant to establish a strong root system. 6. Mulch thickly around plants to help retain moisture (15-20 cm or 6-8 inches). 7. Avoid using fertilizers which encourage lush growth that will be difficult to maintain. Instead, allow the mulch to add nutrients naturally over time.

The plants that have survived my “kill zones” deserve special mention. They are tried-and-true drought-, heat-, and deer- resistant plants:

Trees: hawthorn ‘crimson cloud’; magnolia; mountain ash; sumac; wild cherry

Shrubs: forsythia; juniper; lilac; dwarf potentilla; spirea ‘Douglasii’; wild currants

Perennials and Biennials: crocosmia; gaillardia; goldenrod; heathers; lavender; lupins; mullein; phlomis; sedums; veronica; yarrow; yucca

Grasses: miscanthus

And (of course) I have a growing wish list: berberis, creeping raspberry, ninebark, pines, rugosa roses, lithodora, and sea holly.

Appropriate plant selection is an important step in creating a more sustainable landscape. Many drought-resistant plants have light-coloured leaves that reflect sunlight and tiny hairs on their leaves or stems that help trap moisture. The unusual Phlomis has large velvety leaves that cover the ground around it, trapping moisture beneath them. Sedums have fleshy foliage that hold moisture in. Grasses and yucca plants have waxy or leathery leaves which reduce moisture loss from evaporation. It’s important to note that many drought-resistant plants will gladly accept additional water if you provide it. To fully realize the water-conservation benefits of your xeriscape, you may need to resist the urge to water as often as you would like to. The plants may not grow as quickly or be as vigorous as those that have been watered regularly – but if water is in short supply, some quality sacrifice may be necessary.

Marion Waters is a retired educator. She is a writer, soap-maker, and lifelong avid gardener and a Master Gardener in Training. She lives on a hobby farm in Black Creek.

