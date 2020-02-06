Superstore Campbell River shoppers donate over 18,000 lbs of food to local food bank

Campbell River shoppers certainly did their part in helping Loblaw raise a total of $210,604 and 116,535 lbs of food for local food banks in B.C. back in December.

The Holiday Food Drive ran from November 29 to December 24 at all Loblaw locations across the province. Donations of food and funds were collected for more than 48 local food banks in all areas of British Columbia where Loblaw stores are located.

And Real Canadian Superstore Campbell River generated $4,358 and 18,864 lbs of that total.

Campbell River Food Bank’s Manager Debbie Willis says local Real Canadian Superstore’s Holiday Food Drive 2019 came at a critical time of year.

“We are always so appreciative of the effort and generosity on the part of both store colleagues and their customers, and especially so with this year’s record-breaking results of 18,864 pounds,” Willis says. “This will ensure well stocked shelves for us and that’s a huge thing for our organization and for those individuals and families who rely on our support.”

“Real Canadian Superstore has a long history of colleague-led initiatives supporting those in need here in British Columbia,” says local store manager Chrissy Brady. “The food drive is a great example of this community support, and we want to thank our customers and colleagues for making the 2019 Holiday Food Drive so successful.”

The 2019 Holiday Food Drive marks 10 years since Loblaw’s first national food drive was held in the spring of 2009. Since that time, stores across Canada have raised $24.8 million for local food banks, with more than $2.2 million of that total raised here in B.C. to help community members in need, according to the company.