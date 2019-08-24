Downtown Campbell River and Quadra Island are shown on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Sunny weather in store for Campbell River following cloudy skies

Forecast calls for high of 21 C on Sunday

Sunny skies are expected for Campbell River in the coming days, according to Environment Canada.

Today, the forecast calls for mainly cloudy conditions and a high of 19 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and clearing overnight, with a low of 14 C.

But tomorrow, the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of of 21 C.

Clear and sunny conditions are expected to continue for much of the coming week, the temperatures reaching 23 C Monday and 27 C on Tuesday.

The forecast is currently calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, but otherwise conditions are expected to be sunny until at least Friday.

Weather forecast for Campbell River from Environment Canada, Aug. 24, 2019.

DriveBC isn’t reporting any problems on area highways, but construction continues today on Highway 19 about 13 km north of Campbell River between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Drivers should expect single-lane alternating traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Screenshot from DriveBC, Aug. 24, 2019.

In case you missed it:

16-year-old Campbell River athlete heading to Cairo for volleyball championship

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Adaptable and hardy, Cabernet Sauvignon flourishes widely

Just Posted

Sunny weather in store for Campbell River following cloudy skies

Forecast calls for high of 21 C on Sunday

Campbell River puts out call for stewardship award nominations

It’s time to recognize the efforts and achievements of people working to… Continue reading

16-year-old Campbell River athlete heading to Cairo for volleyball championship

Emoni Bush of Wei Wai Kum First Nation to compete with Youth National Team

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Exhibit showcases work of veteran taxidermist on Cortes Island

Dozens of mounted animals on display at Wild Cortes

Trudeau to meet with U.K. and Japanese prime ministers ahead of G7 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year’s G7 host, has little expectations of a unified front from the leaders

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

UPDATE: Crown cross-examines B.C. father accused of killing daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Most Read