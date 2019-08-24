Sunny skies are expected for Campbell River in the coming days, according to Environment Canada.
Today, the forecast calls for mainly cloudy conditions and a high of 19 C.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and clearing overnight, with a low of 14 C.
But tomorrow, the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of of 21 C.
Clear and sunny conditions are expected to continue for much of the coming week, the temperatures reaching 23 C Monday and 27 C on Tuesday.
The forecast is currently calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, but otherwise conditions are expected to be sunny until at least Friday.
|Weather forecast for Campbell River from Environment Canada, Aug. 24, 2019.
DriveBC isn’t reporting any problems on area highways, but construction continues today on Highway 19 about 13 km north of Campbell River between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Drivers should expect single-lane alternating traffic in both directions, according to DriveBC.
|Screenshot from DriveBC, Aug. 24, 2019.
In case you missed it:
16-year-old Campbell River athlete heading to Cairo for volleyball championship
B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’
Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September
Sunny weather in store for Campbell River following cloudy skies
