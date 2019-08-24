Sunny weather in store for Campbell River following cloudy skies

Forecast calls for high of 21 C on Sunday

Downtown Campbell River and Quadra Island are shown on Aug. 24, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Sunny skies are expected for Campbell River in the coming days, according to Environment Canada.

Today, the forecast calls for mainly cloudy conditions and a high of 19 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and clearing overnight, with a low of 14 C.

But tomorrow, the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of of 21 C.

Clear and sunny conditions are expected to continue for much of the coming week, the temperatures reaching 23 C Monday and 27 C on Tuesday.

The forecast is currently calling for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday, but otherwise conditions are expected to be sunny until at least Friday.