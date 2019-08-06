Sunny skies, warm temperatures to continue in the Campbell River area

Very sunny skies today and the rest of this week are in the forecast from Environment Canada.

Expect a high of 28 today, except 31 inland, and a Humidex of 30, except 32 inland, and high UV index, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are expected to be 2-3 degrees lower for the rest of the week but still sunny with clouds rolling in Friday night and into Saturday.

On the highways, DriveBC says to expect single lane alternating traffic between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road (13 km north of Campbell River) on Highway 19 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

IN THE NEWS:

Distressed humpback whale returns to familiar waters

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22