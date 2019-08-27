Sunny skies continue in Campbell River area

The sun rose over a partially misty northern Salish Sea this morning. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Going to be a warm day, according to Environment Canada.

Expect sunny conditions and high of 28 C, a Humidex of 31 and a UV index of seven or high.

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny but the sun is expected to blaze all week until Saturday.

On the highways, things are pretty clear. Work continues on Highway 19 between Lakeview Road and Browns Bay Road (13 km north of Campbell River. Expect single lane, alternating traffic between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday.

