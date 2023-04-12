Suggestions wanted for Campbell River areas that need cleaning up

Organizers of Small Planet Cleanup Contest looking for more places to clean

Do you know of any part of Campbell River that could use a bit of a tidy up?

The organizers of the Small Planet Cleanup Contest are looking for nominations and suggestions for parts of the city that need cleaning up.

“We are being contacted by groups of people looking for areas that have garbage problems,” said organizer Tara Jordan.

The contest is on from now until April 30. People living in Campbell River, the Strathcona Regional District and the Comox Valley Regional District areas are invited to clean up garbage and enter to win prizes.

RELATED: Do your part for this small planet by participating in the 3rd annual Small Planet Clean-Up

The rules are simple. From now until Sunday, April 30th at 6pm:

1. Take before and after photos of garbage you find and clean up anywhere in the Campbell River/Comox Valley/Strathcona Regional District.

2. Submit your photos on our contest page at https://smallplanetenergy.ca/small-planet-energy-clean-up-contest-2023/ (Multiple entries are encouraged).

3. Contact cleanup organizer Tara Jordan for biodegradable garbage bags, CVRD tipping fee waiver forms, (to waive the dump fees), to recommend areas that are in need of a cleanup or for any other questions – 250-202-7446 or tara@smallplanetenergy.ca.

4. Get outside and make a positive difference by being a part of the solution today.

5. Spread the word!

The garbage bags were recently donated by Pitch-in Canada.

“For many of us, this time of year is when we are spending a lot more time in the forest and trails around Vancouver Island and are finding that there is a lot of garbage where there shouldn’t be,” an email from Jordan says. “April 22, 2023, marks the 53rd annual celebration of Earth Day, which is a global movement that now includes 193 countries and over 1 billion participants, around the world. We’re hoping this challenge will continue to inspire people to help clean up the Campbell River and Comox Valley Regional District, and this beautiful small planet that we all care so much about!”

Individuals or businesses who would like to sponsor the clean up with a prize or cash donation can also contact Jordan at 250-202-7446 or tara@smallplanetenergy.ca.

RELATED: Small Planet Clean-Up contest begins for second year



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Commmunity