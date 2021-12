Once again Stuff the Bus was a success. On Dec. 4 Little River Child Care set up beside Thrifty Foods and gathered food, toys and cash for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund. Even Santa showed up for the event this year. Photo submitted

Once again Stuff the Bus was a success.

Dec. 4 Little River Child Care set up beside Thrifty Foods and gathered food, toys and cash for the Knights of Columbus Christmas Hamper Fund. Coral and Chelsea of Little River Child Care thanked the community for all the donations. Even Santa showed up for the event this year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations