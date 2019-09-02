Students earn top academic honours

Two Campbell River high school graduates are the recipients of this year’s Governor General’s Medallion.

Anna Buck, a 2019 Carihi Secondary grad and Hailee Arlitt, a 2019 Timberline Secondary grad are this year’s winners of the prestigious award.

The Governor General’s Medallion is awarded to one student from each secondary school throughout the province for achieving the highest combined academic grade point average during their Grade 11 and Grade 12 years.

Buck, Carihi Secondary’s top academic student for last school year, will begin her studies at the University of Victoria where she plans on majoring in history before taking some time off to work. Her current plans are to become a lawyer although she recognizes that the road between now and then is long with plenty of opportunities for her plans to change.

Arlitt, Timberline’s top academic student last year, will be attending North Island College in the fall to study English and Psychology. She plans to transfer to the University of Victoria in her second year to continue her studies and work towards a teaching degree. Arlitt became inspired to pursue a career in teaching after spending the last two years teaching educational programs at the Discovery Passage Aquarium.

“This accomplishment is no easy feat,” says School District 72 Superintendent Jeremy Morrow. “Juggling school, part-time jobs and social lives is difficult for many students and the diligence these young ladies showed in managing all of that, as well as placing at the top of their class for their final two years is to be commended. On behalf of all their former teachers, I wish Anna and Hailee all the best as they set out on their chosen paths.”