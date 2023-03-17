Strathcona Wilderness Institute annual general meeting upcoming

A group participates in a mushroom hike in Strathcona Park. The Strathcona Wilderness Institute hosts field trips throughout the park every summer.

Strathcona Wilderness Institute invites members of the public to attend its annual general meeting on April 12 at 7 p.m.

Strathcona Wilderness Institute is a not-for-profit organization whose essential role is, in partnership with BC Parks, to serve as an interface between the Strathcona Wilderness and the general public. It is a non-membership society, and as such, invites members of the public with an interest in Strathcona Provincial Park to attend the AGM.

The purpose of the AGM is to present the organization’s annual report to the public, as well as to elect the board of directors for the coming year. The meeting will be held virtually online and is free for everyone to attend. Pre-registration is required. To register for the event please visit strathconapark.org

Comox Valleywilderness