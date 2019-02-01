Strathcona Regional District residents can learn to prepare for wildfire season

Presentations on the FireSmart principles and wood debris removal will be offered this month

Regional district residents living in forested areas, need to be aware of the wildfire threat and ways they can take action to make their home and community become “FireSmart.”

Homeowners to industry and government all have a shared responsibility to prepare for and to lessen the effects of wildfire. Wildfires are unpredictable and interface fires present unique challenges and obstacles but by being practical and proactive it’s possible to reduce the risk of wildfire before it threatens your home and community.

Throughout the month of February, the Strathcona Emergency Program will be offering presentations on the FireSmart Principles with a representative from Strategic Natural Resources. Residents can learn more about the unpredictable nature and unique challenges and obstacles in fighting wildfires and practical, proactive ways to reduce the risk of wildfire by attending the following free sessions:

SAYWARD – Thursday, Feb. 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free FireSmart information session at the Kelsey Recreation Centre.

ELECTORAL AREA D Oyster Bay/Buttle Lake – Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. Free FireSmart information session at the Oyster Bay Resort

Meanwhile, there is free wood debris removal in Maple Park (29 Anton Rd) for Area D (Oyster Bay/Buttle Lake) residents on Saturday, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) received a FireSmart Grant through the Union of BC Municipalities, making wood-chipping at Maple Park possible.

Bring your brush, yard waste and tree debris during the dates and times listed above. There will be no invasive species accepted, such as Scotch broom, English holly, giant hogweed and knotweed and no nails, roots or rocks as it may damage the machinery.

Regularly maintaininge and cleaning the corners and crevices of your home and yard will leave nothing for embers to ignite. Fire embers may seem small, but they should not be under-estimated. Fifty per cent of home fires caused by wildfires are started by sparks and embers.

For more information please contact Shaun Koopman, SRD Protective Services Coordinator at 250-830-6702 or skoopman@srd.ca. Find more info about FireSmart at www.firesmartcanada.ca

The Strathcona Regional District is a partnership of four electoral areas and five municipalities providing services to approximately 43,000 residents.

