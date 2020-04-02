Strathcona Regional District initiative helps get food to the vulnerable

Initiative will help fund set up and operations of services

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Strathcona Regional District has created a new initiative designed to help organizations who offer assistance in grocery shopping, food delivery, prescriptions and other essentials for people over the age of 65 and other vulnerable groups.

The initiative is called SRD Delivers. Funding will help cover costs associated with obtaining Foodsafe certifications for delivery drivers, wages of $20 per hour for delivery drivers, mileage costs, distribution site rental, sanitization products for the site, and third-party transportation costs. The initiative is not designed to pay for the cost of food or other essentials for households benefiting from the service, rather it is to help with the set up and operational costs of the service.

“Providing effective support and care to seniors and vulnerable populations during this pandemic is a critical priority for the Strathcona Emergency Program,” said SRD chair Michele Babchuk. “We have already seen a number of organizations emerge to provide community support during this event… Supporting these initiatives and advocating for sustainable funding to help these organizations achieve their goals is very important to the SRD Board.”

The initiative is available to households within the district’s electoral areas, municipalities and First Nation communities.

Interested parties can submit letters of intent directly online, or get more details at https://srd.ca/projects/srd-delivers/.

