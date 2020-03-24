Strathcona Regional District closes some parks

The SRD has closed facilities and cancelled meetings due to COVID-19

Closures to ensure safe distances between people who venture outside

The Strathcona Regional District has closed some community parks to encourage people to stay away from each other as they venture outside.

The parks in question are the kinds that bring people together in close proximity. They are the Mitlenach Park, Hagel Park, Maple Park Community Garden all in Electoral Area D, the Cortes Island Skate Park in Electoral Area B and the Blenkin Park Facilities in Electoral Area C.

“The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) is taking additional precautionary measures by closing some of its parks until further notice and reminding residents to comply with social distancing,” read a press release from the district.

Other parks in the district remain open, including trails. The SRD would like to remind people to stay at least 1.8 metres or six feet apart when venturing outside, and to avoid touching public surfaces to minimize risk of transmission. The district does not have jurisdiction on BC Parks, or municipal parks within its boundaries.

District facilities have closed, including recreation centres, community halls and offices. Closed facilities are Strathcona Gardens, the Quadra Community Centre, Mansons Hall and Gorge Hall on Cortes Island, Sayward Heritage Hall and the SRD office.

Services are continuing, such as the Quathiaski Cove Sewer, the Electoral Area D Water service and the Comox Strathcona Waste Management facilities and pick up.

Scheduled meetings have been cancelled, including the First Nations Relations Committee meeting, the Municipal Services Committee meeting and the Regional Board meeting scheduled for March 25, and the Area D Advisory Planning Commission meeting originally scheduled for April 6.

SRD staff are available by phone or by email for those needing assistance, district contacts can be found at https://srd.ca/contact/.

