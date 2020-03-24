Strathcona Regional District closes some parks

Closures to ensure safe distances between people who venture outside

The SRD has closed facilities and cancelled meetings due to COVID-19

The Strathcona Regional District has closed some community parks to encourage people to stay away from each other as they venture outside.

The parks in question are the kinds that bring people together in close proximity. They are the Mitlenach Park, Hagel Park, Maple Park Community Garden all in Electoral Area D, the Cortes Island Skate Park in Electoral Area B and the Blenkin Park Facilities in Electoral Area C.

“The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) is taking additional precautionary measures by closing some of its parks until further notice and reminding residents to comply with social distancing,” read a press release from the district.

Other parks in the district remain open, including trails. The SRD would like to remind people to stay at least 1.8 metres or six feet apart when venturing outside, and to avoid touching public surfaces to minimize risk of transmission. The district does not have jurisdiction on BC Parks, or municipal parks within its boundaries.

District facilities have closed, including recreation centres, community halls and offices. Closed facilities are Strathcona Gardens, the Quadra Community Centre, Mansons Hall and Gorge Hall on Cortes Island, Sayward Heritage Hall and the SRD office.

Services are continuing, such as the Quathiaski Cove Sewer, the Electoral Area D Water service and the Comox Strathcona Waste Management facilities and pick up.

Scheduled meetings have been cancelled, including the First Nations Relations Committee meeting, the Municipal Services Committee meeting and the Regional Board meeting scheduled for March 25, and the Area D Advisory Planning Commission meeting originally scheduled for April 6.

SRD staff are available by phone or by email for those needing assistance, district contacts can be found at https://srd.ca/contact/.

RELATED: Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Planning Templates available for local businesses amidst COVID-19 concerns


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Finding delight in an isolated life

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP closing frount counter sservice as of March 25

You can report crimes using the Online Crime Reporting tool

Island Health COVID-19 referral-only screening and assessment clinic opens in Campbell River

A referral-only COVID-19 screening clinic is now open in Campbell River. Island… Continue reading

VIDEO: City of Campbell River puts up COVID-19 reminders

Electronic messages put up on main thoroughfare

Campbell River Museum launches Sunday crossword puzzle inspired by local history

Staff had been looking for ways to connect with community despite facility’s closure

Campbell River Olympic hopeful devastated by Team Canada decision, but in full support

Tokyo 2020 would have been swimmer Mackenzie Padington’s first Olympic Games

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Strings of lights seen in night sky over Cowichan Valley

Could be satellites, or something stranger, says UFO specialist

Strathcona Regional District closes some parks

Closures to ensure safe distances between people who venture outside

No gifts please – Island Health asks for gift delivery to cease at health care facilities

Request is in response to evolving COVID-19 situation

Most Read