Erica Benson, the new coordinator for the Strathcona Community Health Network, will help communities work toward common goals. Photo supplied by Erica Benson

Strathcona Community Health Network welcomes new coordinator

Coordinator has goals reaching beyond COVID-19 pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made for an interesting first few days on the job for the new Health Coordinator for the Strathcona Community Health Network.

Erica Benson started in her new role on March 30. While her initial plans have been changed somewhat because of the virus, she does plan on building relationships with the different communities in the region with the goal of finding solutions to problems that affect people across the region.

“The goals that I walked into the position with have been realigned due to the response to COVID-19. That being said, stepping into a network that already has trust and relationships built has really positioned us to react and respond to COVID-19,” Benson said.

“Right now, the priorities are ensuring the vulnerable populations have essential services provided for them, which are things like housing, access to handwashing stations and bathrooms, and checking in with our regionally-remote communities and making sure that their needs are being met as well. Those are the most immediate goals,” she added.

Benson is not new to the Campbell River area. She grew up in the Saratoga Beach area, but moved away to attend university. After some time working as a public health and community home care nurse on the west coast of Vancouver Island, she is happy to be back in the Strathcona area to contribute to the community.

Her experience as a community health nurse helped expose her to how the networks function, as well as some of the needs felt by people in the communities.

“Especially with home care, you’re in people’s homes, you’re building these relationships and you see how these unmet needs related to the social determinants of health affect individual health,” she explained. “I’ve always been really community minded and drawn to how communities can work together to support one another. It’s been a passion of mine.”

Community health networks work to build collaboration between different sectors on shared goals within the region. Generally, these goals are to strengthen and promote intitatives that focus on the social determinants of health. Things like housing, food security and transportation all fall within this category.

“It’s so we don’t have a duplication of efforts and so we can really share resources and eventually hopefully use that to influence policy and leverage funds for things like supportive housing. It’s the idea that collectively, we are stronger and can achieve more,” Benson explained. “It’s about bringing people together into the conversation to ensure that there’s open communication, transparency and that we can move towards these targets together.”

Though the response to the virus and pandemic are at the front of her mind, Benson’s more long term goals are to help restart conversations around the Urban Indigenous Housing Project and to help the communities within the Strathcona Community Health Network shift to a world post-COVID-19.

“I think it’ll be interesting to see the kinds of shifts in systems that come up and how those relate to how communities would like to work together and whether those priorities will change. I think it’ll be interesting to check in with communities to see if different themes emerge about what we’d like to focus on.”

RELATED: Strathcona Regional District spending up 20 per cent

Collaboratively addressing Indigenous housing needs in Campbell River region


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommunityHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Zeballos doesn’t expect to feel the pinch of COVID-19 restrictions until tourist season

Just Posted

Let’s thank our essential workers – put up your poster!

Place poster wrapped around Wednesday edition of the Campbell River Mirror in your window

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Strathcona Community Health Network welcomes new coordinator

Coordinator has goals reaching beyond COVID-19 pandemic

Campbell River to review financial situation in light of COVID-19

Special meeting will be held April 20 and webcast for public viewing through the city’s website

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Vancouver Island MC hosts virtual dance parties live-streamed from his backyard

Neil Cutler of Nanaimo Community Dances said he’s drawn viewers from as far away as Alberta

Can mosquitoes spread COVID-19? WHO says no

There’s been a noticeable uptick in mosquitoes – but British Columbians don’t need to worry

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Extends state of emergency, working on transit cash crisis

Most Read