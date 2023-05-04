Fire Chief Dan Verdun will be on hand when Campbell River Fire presents its open house on May 13. File Photo - courtesy City of Campbell River

Stop by for fire station fun at Campbell River Fire’s Open House

Festivities happen May 13

The City of Campbell River Fire Department is opening its doors on Saturday, May 13, 2023 for the annual Open House.

There will be something for everyone, with tower truck rides, fire hose practice, information displays, firefighters on hand to answer questions, hydraulic rescue tools and equipment on display, fire safety house tours, and so much more. Firefighters will do a live demonstration of a vehicle rescue at 11 a.m. and a high-angle rope rescue at 1 p.m.

“The City Fire Department does incredible work to keep our community safe and support us during emergencies,” says Mayor Kermit Dahl. “The open house is a rare opportunity to see inside the fire station, learn about the many services the City Fire Department provides, and have fun with the whole family. I hope to see you at the City’s #1 Fire Station on May 13!”

This year’s open house follows Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, which takes place on May 6, 2023. The City FireSmart Coordinator will be available to share information and answer questions on how you can protect your home from wildfires and to provide information on the City’s Fire Smarting initiatives.

Residents can expect to hear more about the fire service in the coming months as the City Fire Department looks to resume more regular engagement with the community about the team, their work and the wide range of services they provide.

“Firefighters and emergency dispatchers look forward to the City Fire Department open house event every year. It is an opportunity to engage with the community on how best to stay safe and share some of what we do to help respond to emergencies in our community,” says Fire Chief, Dan Verdun. “We are particularly looking forward to welcoming the public back this year after COVID-19 paused the event for three years. There will be exciting events for the whole family, so don’t miss out!”

For more information on the City Fire Department, visit campbellriver.ca/Fire.

