Still time to grab a tag and help a local child this Christmas

As of end of day Tuesday, there were still 134 tags remaining on the Angel Tree

Angel Tree organizer Dawn Hamilton is very grateful for the new tree donated by Canadian Tire this year, and hopes the remaining tags are taken in the next few days, as well, so her and her volunteers can wrap up a nice Christmas for all 427 children and youth who had tags on the tree when it went up in the lobby of the Discovery Inn last Friday. Photo submitted

There’s still time to grab a tag off the Angel Tree and help a child have the Christmas they deserve.

According to organizer Dawn Hamilton, more tags went up on the tree than ever this year, and half-way through the initiative, there are still many left to be picked.

We have 427 children/youth on the tree this year – the largest number we’ve had since I’ve been Coordinator,” Hamilton says. “As of Tuesday closing, there were 293 tags taken, which leaves 134 children/youth remaining on the tree,” adding that she would very much like to thank all the wonderful people who have already chosen tags as well as community members, organizations & businesses who have donated money and items to the children/youth on the Angel Tree, but says there’s still much work to be done.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Angel Tree, it’s basically a way for Hamilton and her team of volunteers to make sure that every child in the community gets gifts at Christmas. Hamilton coordinates the effort with various local social service organizations to gather the names and ages of children who may not otherwise have any gifts to open Dec. 25 and puts their needs and wants on a tag hanging from a tree in the lobby of the Discovery Inn.

The public can then go pick a tag and purchase some things on the tag – or anything else they feel would suit the child based on the short profile information provided – and drop the items back off with the volunteers to be wrapped and delivered.

Hamilton would especially like to thank two particular local businesses for their impact on the initiative this year: Canadian Tire and Quality Foods.

“Our tree was in dire need of replacement and the general manager of the Campbell River Canadian Tire Store was amazing – he wanted us to have a new tree. We thank him so much,” Hamilton says. “And Quality Foods is putting on ‘Photos With Santa’ this coming Sunday, Dec. 8 from 10-2. All photos are by donation with all the proceeds going to Angel Tree and people getting their electronic photos by email.”

For more on the Angel Tree initiative, visit their Facebook page or read more on the project HERE or HERE.



