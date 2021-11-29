Still time to get help some deserving kids this Christmas

This year’s Angel Tree program will be run virtually. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

This year’s Angel Tree program will be run virtually. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Angel Tree goes virtual for 2021; Deadline is Dec. 5

The Campbell River Angel Tree program is Dec. 5 so now’s the time to select a tag and help some deserving kids this Christmas.

Like last year, the program that allows people in the community to buy gifts for children in need will be done virtually, but according to organizer Dawn Hamilton, there is even more need than usual.

“This year our numbers are up over last year,” she said.

Usually, people come down to a table set up in the Discovery In where they can choose a tag from a decorated tree, then go out and buy presents for a deserving child. This year, like in 2020, people are asked to contact the society directly to get information about their child. People have until Dec. 5 to purchase gifts, which are then dropped off for volunteers to wrap and then distribute through the community.

“The kiddos that we have on the tree are newborns up to age 18,” Hamilton said. “For the majority of these children, this likely will be the only gift they get for Christmas.”

People are asked to contact the Angel Tree Society on Facebook, at angeltreesociety@gmail.com or by phone at 250-204-5637. After providing contact info, donors can choose their child and get shopping. People can also donate money by e-transfer or cheque for those few children whose tags do not get picked, and for more necessary items like diapers and other similar things.

Cheques can be donated but people are asked to contact the society to find out where to drop them off.

Despite things being more difficult these past few years than in most, Hamilton is grateful to the sponsors and community members who keep the program going.

“Angel Tree would not happen without the generosity of this community… It’s just such a caring community.”

