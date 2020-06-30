Stay Local, Buy Local, Eat Healthy – Farmers’ Market relocates to Cedar Street

The Pier Street Farmer’s Market is back with a new spacious location!

To comply with current provincial health standards, the Pier Street Farmer’s Market has been relocated to the parking lot on Cedar Street, across from the Community Centre.

The market will run on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from July 5 to Sept. 20, 2020.

The market, which usually opens in May, is a source of local food and an important piece of our local economy.

“I am delighted to be able to support our local farmers with the opening of the market,” says Reid King, Pier Street Market manager. “There is a lot of space in this new location. It is perfect to accommodate physical distancing while offering the public a wide selection of vendors.”

Market shoppers can expect to purchase fresh local produce, meats, wine, liquor (no tasters) as well as products like soaps, hand sanitizers, masks and some artisan products.

On March 27, the Provincial Health Officer declared farmers markets an essential service.

“Council realizes the importance of food security in our community,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “This is a great way to ensure residents can access locally-grown produce and support local farmers and businesses.”

The new location has public parking nearby and a transit stop right near the entrance.

For more information, please contact Linda Nagle linda.nagle@campbellriver.ca.

