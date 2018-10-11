St. Peter’s Church Two-Day Annual Book Sale coming soon

St. Peter’s Anglican Church invites you to their two-day Annual Book Sale at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Hall, 228 South Dogwood Street, across from Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex on Friday, Oct.19, 1- 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations of paperback and hard-cover books, fiction and non-fiction, in good condition are greatly appreciated. However they must decline encyclopaedias, textbooks, old hard-cover books, Reader’s Digest books/magazines, and National Geographic magazines. Books may be left at the church hall Monday, Oct. 15 to Thursday, Oct.18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join them at this parish-wide event to buy your winter reading and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and a cookie while you browse. You never know what you will find.