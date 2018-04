The Downtown BIA hosted their annual Easter event at Robert Ostler Park and at Spirit Square.

Jan Wade, BIA events coordinator, said there was 176 lbs. of chocolate purchased for the egg hunt at Robert Ostler park as well as 300 bags and 300 bottles of bubbles.

The event continued in Spirit Square where kids could ride on two different rides, jump in bouncy castles, dance to live music, get their faces painted and met chicks and bunnies.

Aimee Comeau, 5, gets her face painted in Spirit Square at the Downtown BIA’s easter event on Saturday. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Eloise McBeth, 6, decorates eggs on Saturday at the Downtown BIA’s easter event in Spirit Square. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror