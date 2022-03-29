Spring Food Drive directly helps local food bank

While donations to local food banks are always high during the holiday season, people in Campbell River struggle with food insecurity throughout the year.

That’s why a Campbell River grocery store will be doing their annual spring food drive. The Real Canadian Superstore Spring Food Drive runs from March 31 through to the Easter weekend. People can make donations in store, which go directly to supporting the local food bank.

“Across Canada, the rising cost of living means more people are having to turn to food banks to help keep themselves and their families fed. At the same time, food banks are also coping with rising costs in many key aspects of their own operations,” says a press release from Loblaw, the company that owns Superstore. “On top of two years of pandemic and a long winter, this means many local food banks are now in dire need of community support in order to continue to help feed growing numbers of hungry Canadians.”

The store will be collecting both food and cash donations at the local location, which will go towards the Campbell River and District food bank. Along with monetary donations, food banks are most in need of healthy non-perishable items – the same items you would buy to stock your own pantry – such as wholegrain cereals, peanut butter, pasta and pasta sauces, canned fish, meat, vegetables and fruits, baby formula and shelf-stable milk products.

“As we look forward to warmer days ahead, the reality is that the need for food banks remains high coming out of the winter months, especially given the challenges of the current economic environment,” said Kirstin Beardsley, CEO of Food Banks Canada. “That’s why we are so grateful for generous partners like Loblaw Companies Ltd., who step forward year after year to support our neighbours in need with initiatives like the Spring Food Drive.”

For those who are unsure of what to give, monetary donations are an easy and highly effective option. Cash provides the most flexibility for food banks to fill gaps in their operations wherever they are most needed.

“Campbell Riverites are very community-minded. Even a two-dollar donation at the checkout goes a long way when many people contribute,” said Tonya Lagrasta, Senior Director, Sustainability and Social Impact at Loblaw. “Similarly, just one or two items added your cart for the in-store donation bin become hundreds of pounds of food when the entire community gets involved.”

