Special delivery

The owners and staff of the Campbell River Pizza Hut delivered $7,317 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation this week. The money was raised through the franchise donating a portion of all pizza sales during March. This is the second year of this local promotion which has raised $19,000 to date for the Hospital Foundation.

