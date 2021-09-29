Southgate students walk for Truth and Reconciliation

Southgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River MirrorSouthgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River Mirror
Southgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River MirrorSouthgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River Mirror
Southgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River MirrorSouthgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River Mirror

Southgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today.

Previous story
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Southgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River Mirror
Southgate students walk for Truth and Reconciliation

B.C. Ferries MV Tachek will skip two sailings on Sept. 29 , 2021 due to high winds. (Black Press file photo)
High winds force BC Ferries to cancel two sailings between Cortes and Quadra Islands

An aerial view of Gold River. (Photo/Village of Gold River).
Gold River opens way for new housing development

A wind warning is in effect. (The News files)
Wind warning in effect for East Vancouver Island