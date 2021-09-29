Southgate students walk for Truth and Reconciliation

Southgate students held a walk for Truth and Reconciliation along Alder Street Wednesday, Sept. 29. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Thursday, Sept. 30 but schools in SD72 will be closed in recognition of the day so students marked it today. Photo by Jacquie Duns/Campbell River Mirror

